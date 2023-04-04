Blue Beetle gets first official trailer

DC fans, get ready to suit up as the Blue Beetle is finally coming to the big screen, and we have the first trailer as well as the release date. The new trailer for the highly anticipated movie has arrived and it looks like it's going to be a wild ride. Directed by Ángel Manuel Soto, the film promises to be a fresh take on the superhero genre, bringing authenticity and heart to the story.

For those who are unfamiliar with the character, the Blue Beetle first appeared in comics back in 1939, and has been a fan-favorite ever since. The movie will follow the story of Jaime Reyes, played by Xolo Maridueña, as he discovers an alien scarab that gives him his powers and transforms him into the Blue Beetle.

The film also features a talented cast of actors, including Zolee Griggs and Jayme Lawson, who will bring Jaime Reyes' supporting characters to life on the big screen.

The Blue Beetle movie has been highly anticipated by fans for years, and it's finally set to be released on August 18th, 2023. The trailer gives us a thrilling glimpse of what's to come, and it's clear that the team behind the movie has put a lot of care and attention into bringing this beloved character to life.