Blue announces new Yeti X World of Warcraft microphone

Ahead of the launch of Shadowlands, Blue, a company specialising in audio technology and design has collaborated with World of Warcraft to produce a new USB microphone. Known as the Yeti X World of Warcraft, the special edition mic will feature an all new voice modulation effect from Blue VO!CE that allows players to sound like citizens of Azeroth.

The microphone takes all the best design features from the Yeti X, including the four-capsule array and high-res LED metering, combining it with a matte Battle Grey finish with gold accents and WoW runes, with Horde or Alliance presets. Users will also be able to fire off a series of WoW sound effects from Blue VO!CE, accessible through Logitech's free G HUB platform.

"This is an exciting collaboration with Blizzard that brings the World of Warcraft universe to life with Yeti X," said Doug Sharp, Sr. Product Manager of Gaming at Blue Microphones. "Players not only get broadcast-quality audio, but can transform their voice to bring their personal creativity to their gameplay or stream. We're excited to see how gamers and streamers will use the new voice modulation effect and the Blizzard HD sample library to entertain audiences and create epic streams."

The microphone is currently available to order right here, with a £189.99 price tag.