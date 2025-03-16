Blu-rays have started to suffer from disc rot, with more than 600 titles being reported

HQ

Disc rot, the bane of every collector's existence when it comes to physical media, is unfortunately becoming more common as our cherished classics continue to age. It has long been known that certain formats and regions are more susceptible than others, and collectors of Laserdisc, Sega Saturn, and Dreamcast are well-versed in the "dos and don'ts" of acquiring new additions to their collections.

Unfortunately, disc rot now appears to be affecting modern media more frequently. Just a few weeks ago, widespread reports surfaced that hundreds of Warner Bros. DVDs had stopped working—regardless of whether they had been opened or remained factory-sealed.

Now, even worse news has emerged: more than 600 different Blu-ray titles are reportedly at risk, suffering from playback issues or becoming outright unplayable due to disc rot. Among the affected titles are several notable releases, including premium editions from the Criterion Collection. Some of the impacted films include 127 Hours, Cloverfield, Elysium, Gone Girl, Hellboy, Jurassic Park III, King Kong (Peter Jackson's version), the Scream trilogy, and The Witch.

Criterion, often considered one of the industry's leading distributors, has 27 individual films listed among those affected—an alarming revelation. Some of these titles include 8½, The Seventh Seal, M, and Paris, Texas.

Unfortunately, the issue is not limited to a single manufacturer or distributor, though some companies appear more frequently in reports than others. This is yet another blow to consumers, particularly for those of us who invest significant time and money into our collections—only to now face the growing risk of them turning into nothing more than expensive coasters.

A complete list of known defective Blu-ray titles (so far) can be found here.

Do you collect movies? Have you noticed signs of disc rot among your prized possessions?