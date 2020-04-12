Blooper Team's next game is Observer: Redux System

At the beginning of the year, Bloober Team indicated a possible return for its horror game Observer, and yesterday we got a first look at the project. A short teaser was released on social media and revealed the name: Observer: System Redux.

However, the studio will remain silent until next week (apparently the full unveiling is scheduled for April 16), so no one really knows exactly what the project is. You can choose between a next-gen port and some kind of remaster of the original, or a full sequel. Expect more details next week.