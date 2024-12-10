Bloomberg: games won't reveal any premiere dates for fall 2025 out of fear of Grand Theft Auto VI

HQ

No matter what gets shown during The Game Awards on Friday, it still won't change the fact the Grand Theft Auto VI is going to be the biggest release of 2025, provided it premieres as planned. Now Bloomberg's Jason Schreier has made a deep dive about the game, sharing some interesting details.

First and foremost, it seems like the game is indeed launching next year, despite rumours about a delay. We shouldn't get too comfortable though, as "GTA 6 has already missed multiple deadlines, a common practice at Rockstar", although it seems to be on track now.

In the meantime, while waiting for a release date, Schreier writes that his sources say that "competing game publishers are waiting as long as possible to commit to their release dates for the fall", as they "want to see whether GTA 6 will make its deadline or slip into 2026".

Another interesting thing is that we shouldn't expect Rockstar to be quite as aggressive in their satire this time, as "Rockstar is asking its writers to be less crude toward transgender people and other minorities".

It was confirmed a couple of hours ago that Borderlands 4 and Mafia: The Old Country both will be shown during The Game Awards on Friday, which probably makes it less likely that we would also get to see Grand Theft Auto VI (all of them are from the same parent company, Take-Two), as it would steal all the thunder. Still, with a release in 2025, it probably won't be too long before we get to see what Rockstar is cooking.