Bloomberg claims Nintendo is still making a 4K Switch Pro

On October 8, it's time for Nintendo to release a new model of Switch, called the OLED. The name pretty much speaks for itself and reveals the main draw; an OLED screen that is bigger and way better that the regular Switch. It also has a larger memory (64 gigabyte vs 32 gigabyte for the old one) and sleeker design, but other than that - it's the same Switch we've learned to love.

Before Switch OLED was announced, there was two years of frequent rumours claiming there is 4K version of Switch coming. Since then we haven't really heard much about it, until today. Bloomberg reports that they have heard from 11 different developers that Nintendo has provided them with 4K development kit... despite not having any console that can use that.

Bloomberg is pretty much as good as unconfirmed rumours get, and Nintendo have officially commented, and says the article is "inaccurate", but didn't specify what they thought was wrong. The reporter Takashi Mochizuki has over and over again proven himself to have great sources, and we'll just have to wait and see if he is right this time as well.

It's easy to see why Nintendo isn't thrilled about this information being out of the bag just the week before the launch of a new unit, as some people might decide to wait and just get the rumoured more powerful unit instead.