Bloody revenge is on the menu in I Know What You Did Last Summer

You can run but you can't hide. Karma is a bitch. There are plenty of different phrases that can be used to describe the plot for I Know What You Did Last Summer, the modern reboot of the 1997 horror thriller that revolves around a group of friends who are reaping the consequences for a death that they kept under wraps from the previous year.

The film picks up on a sunny summer's day all during the early preparation for the marriage between two people from a wider friendship group, when one receives a letter delivering harrowing words: "I Know What You Did Last Summer". This applies to a deadly car accident that they chose to keep quiet about in an effort of evading the consequences. However, revenge comes knocking and soon the friends find themselves at the mercy of a hook-weilding killer, an individual who they look to overcome by turning to the survivors of the 1997 incident, namely Freddie Prinze Jr. and Jennifer Love Hewitt.

As for the core cast of younger stars, this includes Madelyn Cline, Chase Sui Wonders, Jonah Hauer-King, Tyriq Withers, and Sarah Pidgeon. The movie is being directed by Jennifer Kaitlyn Robinson, with a story by Robinson and Leah McKendrick and a screenplay by Robinson and Sam Lansky.

You'll be able to watch I Know What You Did Last Summer in cinemas from July 18, and you can see the latest trailer below.