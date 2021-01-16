Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night gets crossover with Kingdom: Two Crowns

You're watching Advertisements

The action platformer Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night has recently received a new update adding a bunch of new content to the game, including a retro-style Classic Mode and even a new map based on Kingdom: Two Crowns. The new mode and map are part of ArtPlay's plans to continue providing exciting content to players over the course of 2021.

The Classic Mode is an 8-bit styled world that sees Miriam heading into the demonic castle to confront Gebel, except with only a Sword-whip this time. Miriam will have to face five harrowing stages, each with their own sub-boss, and upon finishing the Classic Mode, the run will be judged on time, score and death count for a rated grade. Classic Mode can be activated from the Extras menu, and is available today for free for anyone who already owns the game.

As for the Kingdom: Two Crowns crossover, this will see a new 2D map that reflects the modern pixel landscape of Kingdom. In this world, players will encounter a brand-new boss, and can also look to find a new piece of gear called the Crown Head Gear that reduces damage at the price of gold.

Founder of ArtPlay Koji Igarashi spoke about the crossover and the introduction of Classic Mode in a press release, saying: "We remain dedicated to giving our fans new ways to experience Bloodstained, and our collaboration with Raw Fury spanning the last two years has opened both of our worlds. In addition to the Kingdom: Two Crowns crossover, we're also now opening Classic Mode, a new gameplay experience that will deliver a rush of nostalgia that many of our fans crave."

If you already own a copy of Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, you can play Classic Mode and check out the Kingdom: Two Crowns crossover right now. If not, you can pick up Bloodstained on PS4, Xbox One, PC (Steam and Xbox Game Pass) and Nintendo Switch.

The Kingdom crossover.

A look at Classic Mode.