Bloodstained on Switch "near identical" to other platforms

Veteran developer Koji Igarashi brought us Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night last year as a spiritual successor to the golden days of Castlevania, and now a new forum post (as shared by Video Games Chronicle) reveals a dramatic improvement to the Nintendo Switch version.

This comes from this month's 1.04 update, including stability improvements, fixing crashes experienced when interacting with bookcases. Corrupted dialogue leading to a crash has also been fixed, as well as general bug fixing and performance improvements regarding animations.

Regions that were on 1.02 (SE Asia and Korea) will all have the 1.03 updates included, and the post says that "this update brings the game's platforms to a nearly identical state for content" when compared to other platforms.

"This is an important step leading into the upcoming Zangetsu release, which we will talk more about in the near future," the post adds.

Have you tried Bloodstained yet?

You watching Advertisements