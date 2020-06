Last week, Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 was announced out of nowhere, without warning. As it turns out, the release isn't too far out either as a brand new trailer - which you can check out below - reveals that it releases on July 10. It is already available for pre-order on the American Nintendo Eshop for $14,99 (likely €14,99 in Europe) but the game is also coming to PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

You're watching Advertisements