Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 out today, 1.2 coming

As you might already know, Curse of the Moon is a companion title that Inti Creates promised to make if the Kickstarter campaign of Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night exceeded its crowdfunding goal. The goal was met and voila, we got the game. It turned out that Curse of the Moon was also popular and loved by many fans, so Koji Igarashi decided to deliver us Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2.

Now, the long-awaited sequel is officially released today (July 10) on PlayStation 4, Switch and Xbox One. Not only that, but developer Inti Creates also uploaded a new trailer stating that the version 1.2.0 update is landing on July 16, bringing us the "BOSS RUSH" Mode. This will unlock once certain in-game conditions are met, and can then be accessed from the Title Screen. On top of that, various bug fixes will be applied as well.

Will you get Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2? Check out the trailer below.