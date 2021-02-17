LIVE

Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2

Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 limited physical editions announced for Switch & PS4

Pre-order starts on February 26.

It looks like game collectors are getting some new goodies for their bookshelves. The physical game specialist Limited Run Games just announced that they are releasing limited print physical editions for Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2, and the 4-week pre-order begins on February 26, 10am ET.

Other than the Standard Edition, there's also a Classic Edition which features the base game, a reversible poster, CD soundtrack, and retro dust sleeve in an NES-style box with art by Tom duBois.

It's worth noting that these physical editions are only available for PS4 and Nintendo Switch.

Check the images below. Will you want to get a set for yourself?

Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2
