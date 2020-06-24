Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
news
Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2

Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 announced

Igarashi confirms the sequel to the spinoff is coming "soon" and shares a new trailer.

Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon was a sort of consolation prize for Kickstarter backers that had waited an eternity (at least it felt like it) for Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night. It was an obvious homage to the earliest Castlevania games, but it was also really good in its own right and managed to earn itself a cult following. Fortunately, it seems like Koji Igarashi was really satisfied with the game and its sales, as he yesterday announced that a sequel is coming.

Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 will be released for PC, PS4, Switch and Xbox One "soon". Below is the announcement trailer, which reveals it to be a true sequel with new environments, playable characters, and other fresh additions. Take a look for yourself.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements
Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2

Related texts



Loading next content