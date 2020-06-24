Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 announced

Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon was a sort of consolation prize for Kickstarter backers that had waited an eternity (at least it felt like it) for Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night. It was an obvious homage to the earliest Castlevania games, but it was also really good in its own right and managed to earn itself a cult following. Fortunately, it seems like Koji Igarashi was really satisfied with the game and its sales, as he yesterday announced that a sequel is coming.

Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 will be released for PC, PS4, Switch and Xbox One "soon". Below is the announcement trailer, which reveals it to be a true sequel with new environments, playable characters, and other fresh additions. Take a look for yourself.