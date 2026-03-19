Bloodsport returns with Michaela Coel at the helm

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The most over-the-top of all 80s classics is making a comeback, even though no one really asked for it. A24 has now confirmed that they're working on a remake of Bloodsport, which more or less launched the career of Jean-Claude Van Damme. Thankfully, however, this isn't just another lazy, cheap nostalgia trip—instead, Michaela Coel is both writing and directing—and that makes the situation a bit more interesting.

The director shared his thoughts and said:

"I have long been in awe of fighters, and astounded by the discipline, intensity, and isolation the sport demands of them. I am excited to explore this world, especially with A24 as my collaborators. LET'S F*CKING GO."

The original 1988 film is fondly remembered as a brutal brawl, filled with muscles, wooden dialogue, and unforgettable characters. Now A24 wants to do something new with the concept. What that actually means, however, is a bit unclear. Will we get an arthouse Kumite with existential angst? More character-driven drama? Or just the same old formula with better cinematography and less cheese?

The fact that they actually have A24 behind them—the studio that somehow manages to turn odd ideas into both critically acclaimed hits and hot topics—means there's still a chance this won't end up as just another forgotten reboot.

Are you excited for A24's Bloodsport?