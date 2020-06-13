Bloodlines 2 collector's edition revealed

You're watching Advertisements

Hardsuit Labs is getting ready to unleash the bloodthirsty living dead upon the world but to get our human hearts pumping in the meantime, it, with Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 publisher Paradox Interactive, revealed the official collector's edition just recently and it features a glorious resin statue of the already beloved character Elif which poses as the edition's main event.

Apart from the 28cm statue, those who buy the €169.99 edition also get a poster of the Seattle map, a SteelBook case, the game's soundtrack on 7'' vinyl, the Vampire: The Masquerade 5th edition codebook (digital download) and three content packs (two of which are cosmetics and one of which is the 'Season of the Wolf Pass'). The collector's edition is available to pre-order now for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Now, you might be thinking "but I don't want the game, I just want the goodies". Well, good news for you if that's your stance. The collector's edition is also available without the game or the downloadable content for €109.99.

Now, the site estimates the release date of the edition to be December 31, but we'd urge you to take that with a pinch of salt since it could well be a placeholder date (after all, that's the most placeholder-esque date there is).