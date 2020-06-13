Bloodlines 2 brings back fan-favourite character Damsel

You're watching Advertisements

If you've been waiting for a new Bloodlines game since the first one released back in 2004 you've been waiting for a long time. With that wait, you have presumably thought about the characters you love in the original Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines and the unlikely scenario in which they'd make a comeback in the sequel by Hardsuit Labs.

Well, as it turns out, that very scenario is now a confirmed one, at least if one of the characters you love from the original game happens to be Brujah Anarch badass Damsel. Not only that, Courtenay Taylor, who portrayed Damsel in the original, is reprising her role in Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 as well.