Bloodhunt is "in every sense of the word, true to the Vampire: The Masquerade universe" says Sharkmob

We recently got to go hands-on with the upcoming battle royale title Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt, a game that is being developed by Sharkmob. We spent a few hours playing the game (you can read our impressions here), and we even had a chance to speak with a few of the developers, where we asked them how closely tied Bloodhunt is to the overarching World of Darkness.

"We are in every sense of the word, true to the Vampire: The Masquerade universe," said Sharkmob's communications and IP director, Martin Hultberg. "This has been done in collaboration with the brand team at Paradox, and actually developed at the same time as they closed the development of V5, version 5 of the core rule books that were released a couple of years ago. We're very much integrated with the entire lore and fabric of that game."

We also asked the Sharkmob team about how the Masquerade system impacts battle royale in a core gameplay sense, where game director, Craig Hubbard told us, "There is a Masquerade system. Essentially, if you're seen feeding, if you kill a civilian, you become bloodhunted, so you are visible to enemies. Even if you do minor infractions, like if you use your abilities in front of a civilian, you'll show up on the mini-map. You'll have to make decisions about what you are willing to risk."

You can read our impressions of Vampire: The Masquerade: Bloodhunt at the link above.