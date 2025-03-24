Bloodborne turns 10 today, and yet we still don't have a remaster

HQ

Today, the 24th of March, 2025, marks ten years since Bloodborne launched on PlayStation 4. FromSoftware's dark action RPG that combined Victorian and Lovecraftian influences into one of its most-interesting worlds to-date remains a fan-favourite title, and a game that is at the epicentre of debates around remasters, remakes, and potential sequels.

Many fans and players have accused Sony of fumbling with Bloodborne. The hype for the game remains all too real even a decade after launch, and yet the only legitimate way to play remains the PS4 version of the game, locked at 30fps.

While God of War's 20th anniversary has been met with plenty of celebration, there currently isn't a peep on the PS Blog about Bloodborne. That's likely because Sony knows that if it doesn't have anything big to announce, it'll be lambasted online again, but it does make you wonder why they've avoided what seems like an obvious cheque for so long.

Whether there's a remaster, sequel, or remake on the way or not, it doesn't stop people enjoying Bloodborne to this day. Modders have been hard at work on getting the game up to modern standards, showing that even if Sony won't give Bloodborne another shot, the fans have limitless patience for the modern classic.