Bloodborne remake developer kept quiet about cease and desist from Sony because he thought Bluepoint were working on a real one

If there's one game that you're bound to see every time PlayStation holds a State of Play or Showcase presentation, it's Bloodborne. Not from Sony itself of course, nor any of its studios, but from fans flooding the chat with demands of a Bloodborne 2 or remake of the original. There have been multiple fan-made projects over the years, improving Bloodborne's performance and even new games based on the original IP, like the kart racer Nightmare Kart (formerly Bloodborne Kart).

Developer Maxime Foulquier had been working on what he calls a Bloodborne remake project, but in March 2025 he received a cease and desist letter from Sony asking that he stop working on his remake. Foulquier kept quiet at the time, believing this to be a confirmation that Sony was working on a real remake of the game, led by Bluepoint Studio.

When Bluepoint was closed last week, though, Foulquier realised that there was no Bloodborne remake, and that his project was cancelled due to it infringing on Sony's IP. "The disappearance of Bluepoint is a tremendous loss for the industry and for the dream of a Bloodborne remake," Foulquier said. "Shutting down such a talented studio while you're not even making a Bloodborne remake and on top of that, sending cease and desist letters to small fan projects? Are you serious?"

There's still some cope running through the fanbase that a Bloodborne remake is possible, but after Bluepoint did such a grand job bringing Demon's Souls to PS5 for its launch, it is difficult to imagine another studio picking up the project.