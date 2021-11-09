Bloodborne is trending again, and it's not for the reason you might have expected...

HQ

We're sure that many Souls fans were giddy with excitement to see that Bloodborne was recently trending on Twitter. Sadly, this wasn't due to the announcement of a remake or remaster, but the reasoning behind its resurgence is still a pretty interesting one.

LA-based developer Round 8 Studios recently unveiled its latest project Lies of P, an action RPG inspired by Pinocchio narratively. It shares the same dark and foreboding atmosphere as FromSoftware's 2015 masterpiece, and its action looks to be melee-focused and similarly punishing. It's set to arrive sometime in 2023 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series, and it appears to be in an early alpha state presently.

You can take a look at the teaser for Lies of P in the video above.