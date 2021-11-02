Bloodborne is getting a PS1 demake next January

FromSoftware may be yet to announce a remake or remaster for its gothic Dark Souls spin-off (seriously, where is it guys?), but the community has still been showing it plenty of love as of late. Modders Garden of Eyes and Zullie recently teased a first-person mod for the game, and YouTuber Lance McDonald recently released a mod upping the action to 60fps.

This stream of unofficial Bloodborne content isn't ending any time soon either, as it has been revealed that a PS1 demake, known as Bloodborne PSX, is releasing on January 31, 2022. This demake will be available for free on PC, and its content spans until the first boss fight against Father Gascoigne. The game's developer additionally revealed that it was developed in Unreal Engine, and its source code will be available shortly after release.

You can take a look at the demake's release date trailer in the video below.

