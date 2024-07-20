English
Elden Ring

Bloodborne conversion mod for Elden Ring now works with Shadow of the Erdtree

Still no Bloodborne on PC, but the Graceborne mod gives us a glimpse at the potential experience.

Elden Ring can be a pretty grim and sinister experience. Take a trip into the sewers of Leyndell, or the Abyssal Woods in the new Shadow of the Erdtree expansion and you're sure to find deadly enemies and a darker atmosphere.

However, if you want to turn that dial up to 11, modder Noctis has created Graceborne. Graceborne has been around for a while, and it turns Elden Ring into more of a Bloodborne-like experience, from visuals to gameplay.

Now, Graceborne is compatible with the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion, meaning if you've been waiting to take on the new bosses and enemies with the 35 additional weapons, 22 new armour sets, and more, now's your chance.

