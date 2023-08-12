Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Bloodborne

Bloodborne can now be played at 60fps on PS5

The patch adding the feature has been added to a retail PS5.

If Bloodborne fans aren't getting an official remaster or sequel, you can be sure they'll go to extreme lengths to get the PS4-exclusive game some modern features. Recently, a pair of modders known as Lance McDonald and Illusion have been working to get 60fps Bloodborne on the PS5.

Now, they've finally done it, as the patch made by McDonald has been put onto a retail PS5 by Illusion. This doesn't mean that adding the mod to your PS5 will be a cakewalk, but it can be done.

If you are going to mod your PS5, though, it does come with some risks. Still, even if you never broach getting Bloodborne at 60fps on your console, it's a thing of beauty to behold.

Bloodborne

