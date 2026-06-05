Blood Message shown with a new trailer

HQ

Blood Message was showcased with a visually stunning trailer and gory gameplay. The game is set against the backdrop of a conflict over a strategic region along the Silk Road in China in 848 AD. You play as a messenger tasked with delivering a message in this action-packed adventure game developed by 24 Netease Games.

You don't play as a prince or emperor, but instead take on the role of an otherwise insignificant person given the magnitude and scale of the conflict. During Play Days, you can also try out a preview version of the game. You can watch the trailer here. We don't yet know when the game will launch, but it will be available on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.