Blood Bowl III is coming in February

Nacon and Cyanide Studio has announced the exact release date for Blood Bowl III. As stated in a press release, we're informed that the game will be coming in February 2023, on the 23rd to be exact.

To mark the release date news, we've also been presented with a new trailer that gives an insight into the gameplay again and shows off the sorts of turn-based strategy tactics it will offer.

Otherwise, it's noted that at release, this game will feature 12 playable factions, four of which are new to the Blood Bowl series. There will also be a deeper single player experience and multiplayer offering, as well as improved customisation options.