Blood Bowl III appears to be broken and filled with microtransactions

PC Gamer reports on how difficult it has been for them to put together a review of Blood Bowl III. The game seems to be plagued with glitches, server crashes that render it unplayable, game-breaking bugs, and other technical issues. Other than that, PC Gamer writes:

"It just feels very rough and fundamentally unfinished. All the little things, such as mutations not appearing visually on your players, or the small amount of badly written commentary lines immediately starting to repeat incessantly, or the strangely lifeless atmosphere of the stadiums—it all adds up to an experience that not only doesn't serve the tabletop game well, it feels actively worse than its own predecessor."

To make things worse, it also seems to be dragged down by a greedy microtransaction system. Blood Bowl 2 also suffered from a less than optimal launch, and according to the PC Gamer article author Robin Valentine we're in for a disastrous debut today. Something to be aware of if you were looking for some Blood Bowl this weekend.