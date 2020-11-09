English
Bloober Team's The Medium has been delayed to January 2021

Cyberpunk 2077 and Covid-19 have both played a part in the delay.

At the end of last week, the last big (semi-)exclusive game for the Xbox Series system was pushed out of 2020. The Medium, Bloober Team's ambitious psychological horror game, was supposed to be released on December 10, but because Cyberpunk 2077 will be released on that very date (after its own, latest delay), the Polish studio has moved its project to a different day.

In addition to the "current schedule of other games on the market," the development studio cites the health situation in Poland as one of the reasons for delaying The Medium to January 28. The company still wants to stick to its marketing plan, however, so they want to scare us with more information tidbits until the game eventually launches.

