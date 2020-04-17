Bloober Team's Observer to make its way to next-gen formats

Bloober Team traded the tortured artist narrative arcs of Layers of Fear for a science fiction/cyberpunk one with Observer and despite being a complete tonal shift, both games held the clear identity of the developer creating them. In Observer, you follow the titular observer Daniel Lazarski (portrayed by Blade Runner actor Rutger Hauer) who's looking for his son Adam who is missing and, as per usual in horror games, things are not what they seem.

Observer: System Redux, which was announced just recently, is a remaster of the original game with some new story content added and it's set to release later this year, 'Holiday 2020' for next-generation formats. Check out the trailer below.