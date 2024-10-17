Bloober Team's next project is a twisted time travel story set in post-apocalyptic 1980s Poland

Bloober Team is a very busy and hot commodity these days. The Polish developer has become a leader in the horror space, all following a great run that has seen Layers of Fear, The Observer, The Medium, and the Silent Hill 2 Remake arrive and blow fans away. It's because of this that you'll want to pay attention to today's news.

Bloober Team has revealed its next project at the Xbox Partner Preview. Known as Cronos: The New Dawn, this game is regarded as a sci-fi survival horror game that is being developed for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S, with plans to debut in 2025.

As per the premise and the plot, we're told that it's set in "a twisted time travel story set in an unforgiving post-apocalyptic future in 1980s Poland," and that "players will take on the role of a Traveler, an agent of the enigmatic Collective with a mission to extract selected people who didn't survive the apocalypse from the past."

Bloober Team continues by adding that "to complete the Collective's mission, players will need to survive a deadly wasteland created by a cataclysmic event known as the Change, filled with monstrous abominations that will challenge players' combat abilities."

Considering its recent announcement, we don't have a firm release date to go on yet besides 2025, but no doubt we'll hear more about the game in the coming months.