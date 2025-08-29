Bloober Team wants to scare the Nintendo audience

HQ

Few are as good at horror games as Poland's Bloober Team, who, after their breakthrough with Layers of Fear in 2016, have continued to spoil us with titles such as Blair Witch, The Medium, and most recently Silent Hill 2 Remake.

So far, we have mainly played their titles on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox - but that is about to change. Now they want to scare the Switch 2 audience, claiming that Nintendo's Gamecube console was phenomenal for horror games. Bloober Team's CEO Piotr Babieno tells The Game Business:

"I'm trying to make my personal dreams come true. I am a huge Nintendo fan. I grew up with Nintendo consoles. The most important horrors, like Eternal Darkness, Resident Evil 0, Resident Evil 4... were available on Nintendo GameCube. It was a golden age for Nintendo fans. In some ways, we would like to be the ones to open a new chapter for Nintendo right now.

We have some plans. We are not able to share our vision for the future yet. But definitely Nintendo fans could take a look at Bloober Team."

Next, the studio will release Cronos: The New Dawn, which premieres on September 5. It is coming to Switch 2 as well, and hopefully Switch 2 players can also look forward to titles such as Silent Hill and perhaps other classics from the developer's extensive catalog. Or why not a direct collaboration with Nintendo, something Babieno does not seem entirely averse to, stating:

"The best [example] is Luigi's Mansion. What [Nintendo game director] Kono-san did with this title was pretty impressive. And I believe that there is a huge possibility to repeat such an idea in the future."

What are you hoping to see from Bloober Team for Switch 2 in the future?