Bloober Team updates mysterious teaser site with new text

Developer Bloober Team has had the wind at its back, and has for the past few years thanks to Silent Hill 2 Remake and Cronos: The New Dawn. Their next project is already being teased, and is reportedly set to be revealed on February 15, but now they have updated the project's teaser page.

The teaser page is still called "RemosdNeulSerorehsoOvamCeyerd.com," but they have added a short description, which reads as follows:

"Some things never leave the walls. They only learn to wait."

In addition, there is a small play button that plays a reading of the poem "The Sick Rose" by William Blake, which goes as follows:

"Thou art sick. Invisible flies in the night. Howling storm has found out thy bed of crimson joy. Dark secret thy life destroy."

They registered the name "Onyx: The Dark Grip" last year, but fans also believe that this sounds a bit like Layers of Fear.

