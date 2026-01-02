Bloober Team starts a countdown for the reveal of a mysterious new game

HQ

The Polish horror powerhouse developer of Bloober Team is still only somewhat fresh off the back of launching its latest video game project, as back in September 2025, we were introduced to Cronos: The New Dawn. However, despite this, the studio clearly is not slowing down as a countdown has been initiated for the reveal of another project of an uncertain nature...

We say of an uncertain nature because the exact project in question has not yet been revealed. So far, all that Bloober Team is willing to share with its audience is a mysterious countdown website, one with a URL that seems to be gibberish but no doubt has meaning for doting puzzle fans to crack. For those curious, it's "RemosdNeulserorehsoOvamCeyerd.com"

The peculiar nature of this countdown website has led to some fans wondering if this is in relation to Bloober's exclusive game for Nintendo Switch 2, with Twisted Voxel noticing that the Polish developer recently trademarked the name "Onyx The Dark Grip", which perhaps shines a light on the game's name.

Otherwise, the reveal will happen in mid-February, on February 13 to be exact, which just so happens to be a Friday, a Friday the 13th... That's a pretty excellent day to reveal a new horror game, no?