Bloober Team (Silent Hill 2, Cronos) reveal new 2.5D game exclusive for Nintendo Switch 2

HQ

The rumour that Bloober Team, the Polish studio behind Layers of Fear, Blair Witch, Observer, The Medium, and most recently Silent Hill 2 Remake and Cronos: The New Dawn, was working for Nintendo for an exclusive Switch 2 game made the rounds a few months ago (some hoped it would be a reboot of Eternal Darkness), and during September's Nintendo Direct, Nintendo announced it: it's called Onyx: The Dark Grip and is launching exclusively for Nintendo Switch 2 in 2027.

Unlike most games made by the studio, which are first or third person adventures, Onyx is a 2.5D game in which you interact with the environment using the touch screen or the motion controls of the console. These actions are perceived by the protagonist, Holden, as supernatural interventions... and he will slowly lose sanity.

The key to the game will be helping Holden uncover the truth and survive, while making sure he doesn't go completely nuts.

It should be noted that the game seems to have been developed by Broken Mirror Games, a co-development studio established by Bloober Team in 2024, responsible for Saw: Genesis, the multiplayer game announced at the last edition of Summer Game Fest.

What do you think of Onyx: The Dark Grip? It will launch in 2027, and only on Switch 2.