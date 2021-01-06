Bloober Team shares 14-minutes of chilling footage from The Medium

You're watching Advertisements

You're watching Advertisements

After suffering a slight setback, The Medium is on track to provide some next-gen scares on January 28. To help built anticipation for its near release, developer Bloober Team has shared 14-minutes of previously unseen gameplay, which you can see in the video above. This extensive look into the game shows the game's protagonist navigating between both the real world and spirit world, and there's more than a few scares packed throughout.

We recently got the chance to speak to Bloober Team CEO Piotr Babieno about The Medium and several of the studio's previous projects. You can check that out here.