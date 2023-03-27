Bloober Team sees 10 million units sold for its future titles as a realistic expectation

HQ

With the success of the Dead Space and Resident Evil 4 remakes, it's clear that gamers are looking for more in the horror genre. We're also set to get the Silent Hill 2 Remake later this year as well from Bloober Team, and it appears the developer has some high expectations for its upcoming release.

Speaking with Bankier, Bloober Team CEO Piotr Babieno said "you can assume that 10 million copies sold is a reach that will be real for us soon." Babieno wants Bloober Team to be the leading horror developer by 2027.

"To be the best horror house we have to focus on more publishing activity and have more projects than one game every year and a half, two years... We want our titles to be not only milestones for the genre in the future, but also for the entire industry. We've said many times that our goal is where Naughty Dog or Ninja Theory are."

As well as the Silent Hill 2 Remake, Bloober Team has a lot of other projects in the works, including collaborations with Rogue Games, Draw Distance, and Private Division.