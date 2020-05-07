Bloober Team reveals supernatural horror game The Medium

Bloober Team, the developer behind horror gems Layers of Fear, Observer and most recently Blair Witch, revealed its upcoming project during this evening's Inside Xbox stream. The game, titled The Medium has players step into the shoes of Marianne, a medium who possesses the ability to pass between the real world and the spirit world, something the new game will utilise. Considering how well the developer portrayed hallucinative scenery in Layers of Fear, we're sure The Medium will utilise this potentially spectacular setting.

Legendary composer Akira Yamaoka, who is best known for his work on the classic horror series Silent Hill, is collaborating with Bloober Team for the psychological horror project and The Medium is set to release during Holiday 2020 on PC and Xbox Series X. Take a look at the trailer below.