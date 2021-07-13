Bloober Team quenches the rumour of it developing a Silent Hill game

If the past few weeks are anything to go by, we can clearly see that people are pretty desperate for a new Silent Hill game. The announcement of a strategic partnership between Konami and Polish developer Bloober Team, known for their horror games, led to a frenzy of rumours that a new Silent Hill game might be coming from the developer, however it doesn't seem like that is the case right now, thanks to a statement from Bloober's CMO Tomasz Gawlikowski to IGN.

"At Bloober Team we have two active internal projects, one in the production phase and one in the pre-production phase," said Gawlikowski . "Both are going to be bigger in scope than The Medium, however, neither of them is based on themes or premises that have been circulating online in the last days."

Granted, Gawlikowski never directly says that Bloober isn't working on a Silent Hill game, but this does seem to suggest that it isn't in the developer's plans for the foreseeable future at least.

In other Bloober Team news, the studio recently gave a release date for when The Medium would be making its way onto PlayStation 5 consoles.

Thanks, IGN.