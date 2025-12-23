Bloober Team promises its Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive project has a twist no other horror title has ever had before

HQ

Although now known as a multi-platform studio that delivers excellent horror experiences, Bloober Team was born almost as a studio dedicated to developing games for Nintendo. Although they have now gained a lot of fame thanks to The Medium or Silent Hill 2 Remake on other systems, they also have something very special in the works for Nintendo Switch 2. Something that still has no official name, and that we only know as Project M (not to be confused with the cancelled NCSoft project).

We knew there was something brewing inside the studio, Bloober Team CEO Piotr Babieno himself told us months ago, but now we have something more concrete to go by. Project M will be an exclusive title for Nintendo's new console, and is imbued with the DNA of some of the most notable horror experiences of recent years. In an interview with Nintendo Insider, Babieno himself describes it like this:

"All I can say is that fans of Resident Evil, Silent Hill, Limbo and Eternal Darkness will feel instantly at home. That said, Project M introduces a bold twist, one that no horror game has explored before. A vision that could only exist on Nintendo hardware."

As you may have noticed, a project of this scale isn't something I can talk freely about, considering the NDAs that Nintendo usually ties its external projects to, but hopefully we'll know more about it soon:

"You have no idea how hard it is for me not to reveal what Project M really is, but for now, it's too early to talk about it. We're confident that we'll be able to share the first details soon."

What do you think Bloober Team's Project M will be like? What will it be that makes the horror experience on Nintendo hardware so unique?