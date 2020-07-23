Bloober Team presents The Medium's split-screen gameplay

You're watching Advertisements

The Medium is the biggest project ever created by Bloober Team. With a budget of €7 million, the creators of Layers of Fear and Observer is creating a third-person horror game that will include split-screen play in single player. It's the "patented dual-reality gameplay", joined by the original 'dual' soundtrack co-created by Akira Yamaoka and Arkadiusz Reikowski.

Every side of the screen reflects a different world, the real, physical world and the spirit world. Only the main character, a medium, has the ability to traverse from one to another to solve puzzles, uncover secrets and face enemies. Players will be controlling the character in one of those places or in both at the same time.

The spirit world design has been inspired by the art of the dystopian surrealist painter Zdzisław Beksiński. Bloober Team announced when the game was unveiled that Akira Yamaoka is composing songs for The Medium. He won't be alone, as the 'dual' soundtrack has another side composed by Arkadiusz Reikowski.

Never-seen-before and officially patented gameplay that plays out across two worlds displayed at the same time. Explore the physical world and the spirit world simultaneously, and use the interactions between them to solve dual-reality puzzles, unlock new paths, and awaken memories of past events.

The Medium is in development for Xbox Series X and PC and is coming out later this year.