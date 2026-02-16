Bloober Team lifts the lid on mysterious reveal: Layers of Fear 3 announced

Bloober Team has become known as one of the top horror developers in the world of video games, with it known in recent memory for titles like the Silent Hill 2 Remake, Cronos: The New Dawn, and The Medium. But before these projects came to fruition, Bloober was well known for the Layers of the Fear series, which the Polish team will finally be returning to after a decade away from it.

The mysterious reveal countdown that Bloober began at the turn of the New Year has reached its conclusion and confirmed that the developer is working on Layers of Fear 3. The psychological horror franchise is being expanded with a new major instalment that will be accommodated by a bunch of multimedia projects that further grow and evolve the series too, in the form of books and music.

The information relating to Layers of Fear 3 is currently rather limited, as all that Bloober has shared is a cinematic trailer that you can see below, and also a few extra titbits of detail that promise that a "nightmare is incoming, stronger and more twisted than ever before!" Bloober does also state that the trailer is littered with secrets that must be deciphered by eagle-eyed fans.

Beyond this, CEO Piotr Babieno has shared a brief statement: "Layers of Fear is a franchise coming straight from our hearts and a beloved Bloobers' Team story. The one that we keep on narrating since decade, it was the project that shaped our studio's identity and set us on the path of crafting unforgettable psychological horror experiences. Ten years have passed, but we're far from saying the last word - now we are revealing something new in the franchise. We hope it will plant a seed of excitement for the fans of this title."

Looking at the multimedia expansion, we'll first see this come to fruition at the end of 2026, when author Marta Bijan releases a horror novel set in the wider world. And as for the launch plans for Layers of Fear 3, nothing has been shared as of yet.