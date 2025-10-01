Bloober Team isn't working on any Cronos: The New Dawn DLC or a sequel, but doesn't rule anything out

HQ

Now that Cronos: The New Dawn has been out for a little while, you might be curious as to what's next for Bloober Team's survival horror title and if it will be the start of a franchise or if it will remain a single and unconnected effort.

During an investor call, as reported on by Polish Stockwatch, the question of what's next for Cronos: The New Dawn was posed to the developer, to which "management" replied with a very interesting statement.

For starters, they confirm that no DLC nor a sequel are in active development, meaning we shouldn't expect anything from this front anytime soon, but then they add that they don't rule out making anything similar in the future.

"At the moment, apart from marketing updates, the company is not actively working on development (neither a sequel nor DLC), but we do not rule it out in the future and we are definitely thinking about developing this IP."

So there's hope! Would you like a Cronos: The New Dawn DLC or sequel? If you haven't played the game yet, don't miss our glowing review of the title.