Bloober Team is working with Skybound Entertainment on a new game

Veteran horror developer Bloober Team has partnered with Robert Kirkman's Skybound Entertainment to work on a new game which is set to be released in 2025. In a press release received by Comic Book, Bloober Team CEO Piotr Babieno gave some insight into the project, which is currently referred to as R:

"This project is another step in our second-party strategy, where we work with external partners to provide our horror know-how. These are titles that are meant to not only give us financial profit, but are the next steps in achieving our strategy by the end of 2027. We have known our friends from Skybound for a long time and I am sure it will be a successful cooperation."

Whilst details on the game are limited, the obvious assumption here is that it's based on The Walking Dead franchise. We've seen many video games released based on the franchise over the years, with the most notable examples being Telltale Games' episodic series. 2023 saw the release of the disastrous The Walking Dead: Destinies, so the game would be a chance to help redeem the series in the world of video games.