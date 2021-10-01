Bloober Team is working on a new Layers of Fear built in Unreal Engine 5

HQ

Bloober Team has teased that it will be returning to its psychological horror roots with a new entry in the Layers of Fear franchise. The game has been built in Unreal Engine 5 and it looks to return to the same theme as the original with it following a painter desperate for perfection. Could it be a remake then? We're not exactly sure. We don't yet have a working title for this entry or a concrete release date, but it's planned to release sometime in 2022.

"Layers of Fear was a breakthrough project for us—it paved the path for Bloober Team and began our rapid growth, allowing us to explore more stories we've wanted to tell," said Piotr Babiebo, Bloober Team CEO. "I'm really glad we're coming back to this world, wiser and more experienced. For me, it's important that we make this announcement during the Tokyo Games Show, as for many of us Japan is the cradle of psychological horror games. As a studio, we also have two other projects in the works, one in production and one in pre-production."

The last part from the above quote is pretty interesting, as it seems that Bloober Team has plenty of titles in the works and the new Layers of Fear is just one of them. You can take a look at the short teaser for the upcoming project in the video above.