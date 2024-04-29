Bloober Team is planning on launching its game based on a Skybound IP next year

HQ

Bloober Team actually has quite a lot of projects in the works right now. While the one you're no doubt most familiar with currently is likely the remake of Silent Hill 2, the Polish team does have additional projects in its pipeline to follow that survival horror game.

This was confirmed in the studio's latest financial report (translated by X user @pl_evil) where it was mentioned that one such project is known as Project R, which is a game based on an IP owned by Skybound Entertainment, which in turn is owned by Invincible and The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman. You may have missed this announcement prior, but the game was actually confirmed to be in existence late in 2023. It's unclear what exactly Project R is, but the report states it will be debuting sometime in 2025.

Otherwise, it was mentioned that a second project is in the works. This is known as Project C, and is being developed in partnership with Take-Two Interactive's Private Division, and we've actually known about this game for quite a while as it was referred to back in late 2022. The details on this game are much sparser, but it is noted that Bloober Team is "very pleased" and "currently well advanced" in the development process. Project C is noted to be properly announced this year, so perhaps we can eye a summer event for this reveal.