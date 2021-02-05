LIVE

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Live broadcast
Advertisements
logo hd live | Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood
 See in hd icon
Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Bloober Team is looking recruit for a "new big project"

This right off the back of its most ambitious horrors, The Medium.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Bloober Team kicked off 2021 by releasing arguably its greatest horror to date, The Medium. This psychological thrill ride sees you step into the shoes of Marianne, a medium who is able to explore the world of the dead and the living simultaneously.

The game might have just been released, but it appears that they are keen to keep up the momentum. Posting on Twitter, Bloober design Artur Łączkowski shared that the studio is looking to recruit for a "new big project." The vacancies advertised on Bloober Team's website include a Combat Programmer, a 3D Environment Artist, and an Art Producer.

The post shared by Łączkowski said: "The Medium was cool, right? Right, but what's even cooler is that we are working on a new big project and we need your input! Are you a Combat Programmer? VFX Artist? Concept Artist? Yes? Then join us if you dare."

What the project might be is unclear at the moment, but it must be pretty substantial in scope to be called big when The Medium took eight long years to develop. You can check out our recent review of The Medium here.

Bloober Team is looking recruit for a "new big project"


Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy