Bloober Team is looking recruit for a "new big project"

Bloober Team kicked off 2021 by releasing arguably its greatest horror to date, The Medium. This psychological thrill ride sees you step into the shoes of Marianne, a medium who is able to explore the world of the dead and the living simultaneously.

The game might have just been released, but it appears that they are keen to keep up the momentum. Posting on Twitter, Bloober design Artur Łączkowski shared that the studio is looking to recruit for a "new big project." The vacancies advertised on Bloober Team's website include a Combat Programmer, a 3D Environment Artist, and an Art Producer.

The post shared by Łączkowski said: "The Medium was cool, right? Right, but what's even cooler is that we are working on a new big project and we need your input! Are you a Combat Programmer? VFX Artist? Concept Artist? Yes? Then join us if you dare."

What the project might be is unclear at the moment, but it must be pretty substantial in scope to be called big when The Medium took eight long years to develop. You can check out our recent review of The Medium here.