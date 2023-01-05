Bloober Team is Feeling the Pressure to Deliver with the Silent Hill 2 Remake

HQ

After rumours floating around the internet for months, fans were relieved to hear that Konami was indeed planning a Silent Hill 2 Remake. The studio behind that remake is Bloober Team, best known for their work on 2021's The Medium and 2019's Blair Witch game.

According to a recent interview with Dread XP, while the project is very exciting for Bloober, it isn't all sunshine and roses as the studio's Chief Marketing Officer Anna Jasińska revealed that they felt "apprehensive" making the game.

"The pressure is high since we're dealing with one of the best psychological horror games ever made," Jasińska said. "We want to stick close to the original, and we will put it in the spotlight for years to come."

Apparently, Bloober had to fight off a few other studios for the project as well, having to pitch their idea to Konami in 2019. However, Bloober Team's passion proved to be clear, and they were given the chance to make the Silent Hill 2 Remake. We'll hopefully see soon if they've stuck the landing.