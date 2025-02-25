Bloober Team is developing a new game based on a Konami IP

HQ

Considering the critical and commercial success that was Silent Hill 2 Remake, we have been waiting to hear about how Konami and developer Bloober Team will continue their clearly fruitful partnership. We now have a very good idea as to what this will be.

Bloober Team has revealed that it has extended its collaboration with Konami, a deal that will see the team working on a "new game based on Konami's IP." That's actually all we really know about what this game will be right now, meaning there is no information as to if it will see Bloober Team returning to the Silent Hill franchise or heading elsewhere. The full wording simply adds:

"Although details of the project remain a mystery, it is confirmed that the game will be based on Konami's intellectual property. Konami will continue as both the publisher and rights holder of the game."

Otherwise, speaking about this partnership extension, Bloober Team's CEO Piotr Banieno stated the following:

"Our collaboration with Konami has been incredibly fruitful, and the success of Silent Hill 2 speaks for itself. By sharing knowledge and experience, we have been able to create high-quality production together. Of course, we can't reveal too many details at this time, but we are confident that fans will be just as excited about our collaboration as we are. We can't wait to share something truly special with players when the time is right."

What do you hope this collaboration extension will amount to?