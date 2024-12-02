Bloober Team has started pre-production on an unannounced project

HQ

Now that Silent Hill 2 Remake has debuted, the team behind this acclaimed game has been tasked to begin work on a new project. This was confirmed by Bloober Team developer Wojciech Piejko, game director on the upcoming Cronos: The New Dawn, where he mentioned that while one team works on this horror game, the other production team at the Polish developer has started work on something new.

Speaking with MP1st, Piejko stated: "Within the Bloober Team, we have two production teams. Both teams operate independently, however the whole team is sharing the experience of working on previous projects like Medium, Observer, Layers of Fear, Silent Hill 2, Blair Witch etc. And all I can say today is that after the completion of work on Silent Hill 2, the team will conduct the pre-production work on a new project."

It's unclear what this project will be, but with Cronos set to arrive in 2025, we will probably not be seeing much more about this next title until 2026 or beyond.

What do you hope that Bloober Team is working on? Another Silent Hill remake? A sequel to The Medium? Something completely fresh? Let us know below.