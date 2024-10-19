Bloober Team considers making more Silent Hill games

HQ

The Silent Hill 2 Remake has received a particularly warm reception from both players and the press, who have praised not only the updated (and very slick) graphics but also how well Bloober Team managed to preserve the unsettling atmosphere of the original.

Sales have also been outstanding, with over a million copies sold in just a few days—something that took the original significantly longer. Now, many of us are hoping that Bloober will create more Silent Hill remakes.

Thankfully, it seems that Bloober Team themselves are quite interested in this idea. In an interview, the game's director said the following:

"I think we are always open. If we like the opportunity, we'll take it. There are opportunities that you have to seize. Like Silent Hill 2, you can remake the legend. So yeah, I do believe that everything's possible."

However, the decision to produce more Silent Hill remasters primarily rests with Konami. But if Silent Hill 2 Remake continues to sell as well as it has, the chances are more than good that Bloober will be tasked with making even more remakes based on the series.

Are you hoping for more remakes from Bloober, and if so, which Silent Hill would you like them to tackle next?