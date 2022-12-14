Bloober Team announces yet another horror game

HQ

The horror specialists from Bloober Team have their hands full at the moment, as both Silent Hill 2 Remake and Layers of Fear are currently in development.

Now the Polish studio has announced yet another title, and it is going to be published by Private Division.

On Twitter Bloober Team describes the as yet unnamed title as "an all-new survival-horror game" and promises "to share more details about this game in the future."

This isn't much to go on, but considering Bloober Team's previous releases such as Observer and The Medium, we are pretty sure the upcoming game is worth at least keeping an eye on for.